Censors, revisions: Russia teaches about Ukraine ‘operation’

Russia's schools must insist Ukraine conflict is a 'special peacekeeping operation,' not an invasion

As anti-war demonstrators take to Russia’s streets to protest its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow is escalating steps to rewrite the narrative on its own terms by employing censorship and revisionism.

On Tuesday, schools in Russia began holding special history lessons which frame the Ukraine conflict in alignment with the Kremlin’s approved position on the matter, according to Al Jazeera.

A course text published by the independent Russian outlet MediaZona revealed lessons which referred to the 2014 Maidan Revolution - a series of protests in Ukraine which ousted the former pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych from power - as a United States coup.

Additionally, the manual alleged that Ukraine was committing a “genocide” against the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions in the country’s east, which prompted Moscow to intervene by launching a “special peacekeeping operation,” not an invasion.

In public schools, these classes are mandatory, and educators are required to also provide evidence that they are teaching the material, a school source informed Al Jazeera.

Families of students also received notices urging them to supervise children's’ social media activity lest they be drawn to “unsafe” anti-war protests.

Russia’s mass media censorship agency, Roskomnadzor, additionally cautioned websites in a statement that calling Moscow’s military activities in Ukraine an “invasion,” “attack,” or “declaration of war” will result in the page being blocked.