Russia, after raising alert, claims West weighs ‘nuclear war’

Lavrov says that Russia will continue its operation in Ukraine until 'the end'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of considering nuclear war, mere days after Moscow raised its own nuclear alert level and deployed nuclear submarines for drills.

"I would like to point out that it's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian and foreign media.

Lavrov’s comments arrived shortly after a series of Moscow’s nuclear developments prompted alarm from world powers.

On Tuesday, Russia’s nuclear submarines embarked for military exercises in the Barents Sea after President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s nuclear forces to raise their alert level, though it is not clear if the drill was connected to this shift.

Moscow’s forces additionally seized the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine earlier in the week, drawing concerns from Kyiv on a potential repeat of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Ukraine’s President called the attack at the nuclear site “a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s chief Rafael Grossi expressed concern on the safety of the staff working there.

In his remarks, Lavrov additionally alleged that other world powers are readying for war with Russia, and pledged that Moscow would continue its operation in Ukraine until “the end.”