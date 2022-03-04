One million refugees in one week of war – Ukrainians tell their stories

‘Thanks to our phones we can testify to the madness we are living through’

A week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and one million people have already left their homeland, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced.

i24NEWS collected the testimonies of Ukrainians who fled in an emergency - abandoning their homes and possessions with almost no notice - and spoke with those who chose to hunker down, judging the journey too perilous.

Volodymyr and his partner Olga, both lawyers aged 28, left Kyiv to reach Cherkassy in Ukraine’s south, after spending six nights in a shelter.

"The morning of February 24 was the most horrible in our lives, and in the lives of millions of Kyiv’s residents. We were awakened by the sound of bombs and immediately understood,” Volodymyr told i24NEWS.

Gathering supplies, documentation, and medicine, the couple departed, but their escape was blocked by other refugees similarly scared, with roads logjammed. So instead they hid in a school, sleeping on mattresses for six days.

Smykalov Volodymyr Internally displaced people shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, in the first week of the Russian invasion

Although their situation separated them from family and friends, it never took away their hope, with the young lawyers displaying a resilience and a will to fight to save their homeland.

"We are organized and thanks to our phones we can testify to the madness that we are living through.” Rejecting the idea of fleeing Ukraine, Volodymyr said “I do not want to immigrate, on the contrary, I want to rebuild our country."

For others, like Kateryna and her family, fleeing to Budapest in Hungary was more a necessity than a real choice.

"I didn't want to leave Kiev, but my grandparents are 87 years old, and they have dementia,” Kateryna said. Sensing danger in the time before the invasion began, she acquired passports for her family members.

“When Russia started to bomb Kyiv, we slept in the hallway of the apartment, the only place without windows, and the next day we left," the 30-year-old said, adding that it took them 18 hours to reach Lviv, only 300 miles to the west of the capital.

Normally taking seven hours, the journey was lengthened by the route Kateryna took, listening to the radio as the family drove, detouring around the most dangerous roads.

Kateyrina Voropoi Refugees in Lviv, Ukraine, in the first few days of the Ukraine-Russian War

"We saw dozens of car accidents and abandoned vehicles along the road. Around midnight, we were stuck for hours in a traffic jam, we were only moving 500 meters per hour," she said.

Upon arriving in Lviv, Kateryna's family stayed in a center for several days with 50 other refugees from Kyiv, waiting to catch a train to Budapest. Together they spent their days coordinating humanitarian aid and logistics in several cities, as well as countering Russian propaganda on social media and doing translation work for foreign journalists.

"Several times we tried to cross the border into Poland but after a few hours of waiting we realized that it would take at least five days to cross, so we returned to Lviv," she said.

Despite the hardships, Kateryna marveled at the unity she saw displayed by her fellow Ukrainians, and the aid foreign countries were offering them in their hour of need. “So many people are trying to stop this crazy dictator (Russian President Vladimir Putin). I don't understand how Russians can remain silent,” the young woman lamented.

The sudden shocking eruption of the war, and the injustice many feel it demonstrates, is giving rise to great acts of solidarity – from Ukrainians, but also from foreigners.

Norwegian solidarity

Henrik Bauer Hansen, who lives in Norway, made the journey east to help his friends escape Ukraine before he found himself becoming the "savior" of dozens of other refugees.

A commentator with Eurosport, he commuted for six days making dozens of back and forth trips between Ukraine and Poland, to transport women, children and single people in his car.

"I left Norway for Poland the day the war broke out. I packed my bags in 20 minutes and left,” he said. The reactions of the people he picked up spoke of the turmoil they went through.

“Some smiled in gratitude, but others wept with despair," Hansen told i24NEWS. Most simply fell asleep as soon as they were safe within his vehicle. “They walked for miles from Lviv in freezing temperatures and had not slept in days,” he said.

To date, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, and Hansen was full of praise for the nation’s efforts. "The Poles are amazing, they did a wonderful job providing the refugees with the basics, with a smile… The whole evacuation was improvised at breakneck speed,” he said.

For many Ukrainians, however, the exodus seems difficult to contemplate, even dangerous, and they plan instead to remain in their city, despite the intensification of the fighting.

Life goes on

In Dnipro – the third largest city, in Ukraine’s east – Maryna, who chose to stay at home, says she feels indignation at her situation. "Every minute you feel the humiliation of having to hide like a dog in your own home,” the 56-year-old told i24NEWS.

Defiant, she noted that the actions of neighbors supporting each other brought her happiness, and that she is not scared, just disappointed. This is “a nightmare, the world has turned upside down; we did not expect such an abomination," she said.

For Roman, a lawyer and father, the journey from Kharkov in the northeast to the border is "unthinkable in these conditions."

At first, he couldn’t believe that war had come to Ukraine. "We thought it was a media mistake or a joke, nobody believed that Russia would do such a thing, because there are a lot of Russian families here," he said. Now caught in the midst of the fighting, and with three children to protect, he chose to stay put, judging the journey to be the greater of two evils.

The UN predicts that up to five million Ukrainian refugees may be forced abroad by the fighting, figures that could still change depending on the situation.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist with i24NEWS’ French language desk.