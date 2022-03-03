Ukraine looks to NFTs for military support

'Every day there are more and more people willing to help Ukraine to fight back the aggression'

Ukraine will unveil plans to support its armed forces with NFTs, its vice prime minister said Thursday, the latest move by Kyiv to raise crypto-funds after Russia’s invasion.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are crypto-assets that represent a digital file - such as an image or video - which surged in popularity in 2021, generating $25 billion of sales volume.

"We will announce NFTs to support Ukrainian Armed Forces soon," Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted.

"Every day there are more and more people willing to help Ukraine to fight back the aggression."

Fedorov, also the nation’s digital transformation minister, is leading Kyiv’s push to raise crypto-funds.

Last week, Ukraine posted appeals on social media for donations of bitcoin and other digital tokens to support the country.

As of Thursday, it raised almost $60m worth of crypto through more than 89,000 donations, according to blockchain researcher Elliptic.

Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry told Reuters that they would use the funds “to destroy as much Russian soldiers as possible.”

Fedorov further asked major crypto exchanges to block the digital wallet addresses of Russian users.

Yet, several major platforms declined to impose such sanctions, a decision experts say weaken Western attempts to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.