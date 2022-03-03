Jewish orphanage in Ukraine evacuated amid invasion

'We are here for them, we are one family, and no matter what happens, we will not split up'

An orphanage in the port city of Odessa in southern Ukraine that rescues at-risk Jewish children is struggling to evacuate and protect its youth wards amid Russia’s invasion.

The children of the Hatikva Orphanage are only a handful of more than 100,000 kids living in orphanages across Ukraine, whose lives are being uprooted by the war.

Orphanages are finding themselves in limbo, not knowing if the government will cut off funding, if they’ll run out of supplies, or where to go with the orphaned children in tow.

“We fled to Moldova… but the situation there was out of control because there were too many refugees… there are many that can't get out of Ukraine,” Rabbi Aryeh Rov of the Hatikva Orphanage told i24NEWS.

Hatikva has been rescuing at-risk Jewish children for over two decades.

Since 1996, it has rescued over 2,000 kids from state-run homes, children who are not eligible for adoption due to bureaucratic issues with the Ukrainian government.

But Russia’s recent military campaign into Ukraine has forced the children to split up and evacuate.

“We knew this would be a problem, so we prepared a place for the kids to go before Russia even invaded Ukraine,” said Rov.

Those living with Hatikva under the age of 18 don’t have passports, and even if they did, they could not leave Ukraine without the permission of their birth parents.

“Almost all of the 200 orphans… are sheltering in northwest Ukraine. They have hot food and we’re trying to run school classes so life feels as normal as possible,” the rabbi told i24NEWS.

One million people have fled Ukraine in the past week, and while most made their way to neighboring countries like Poland and Moldova, many tried their hands in Israel.

“We’re in contact with the Israeli government, and they’re doing everything they can do to help us and evacuate the kids. But it's a waiting game,” said Rov.