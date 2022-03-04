Massive fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant after Russian shelling

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge

Russian shelling set fire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant early Friday, leading to domestic and international calls to stop the attack.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that a possible explosion would be 10 times bigger than Chernobyl.

The plant spokesperson spoke to Ukrainian television, reporting that one of the plant's six reactors caught on fire and calling for Russians to halt their assault.

US President Joe Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about the power plant, according to a US official cited by AFP.

The International Atomic Energy Agency called for an immediate halt to the attack, while noting that measured radiation levels reportedly did not rise.



Local authorities later said the situation was secured, but it remains uncertain whether Russian shelling in the area continues.

More to follow...