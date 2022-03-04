LIVEBLOG: Nuclear plant hit as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters 9th day

Russia intensifies strikes across country as Ukraine's president calls for direct talks with Putin

Russian troops attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Friday, setting part of the Ukrainian facility ablaze in an assault the country's leader branded "nuclear terror" and said could endanger the continent.

After hours of uncertainty throughout the night, local authorities reported the fire was extinguished at dawn. They had earlier reported that no immediate radiation rise was detected and "essential" equipment was unaffected.

Russia has intensified strikes across the country during the nine days of conflict, with fresh reports of civilian casualties and devastating damage, particularly in southern areas near the first city to fall to Moscow's troops.

In a second round of talks held Thursday, Moscow agreed to a Ukrainian request for humanitarian corridors to allow terrified residents to flee, but there was no immediate clarity on how they would work, and no sign of any move towards a ceasefire.

Zelensky called for direct talks with Putin, saying they were "the only way to stop this war." But he also urged the West to step up military assistance and "give me planes." — AFP

