Ukraine says Russian forces seized nuclear power plant

Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant 'occupied by the armed forces of the Russian Federation'

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said on Friday that Russian military forces have seized the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

"The territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is occupied by the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the agency said.

The facility was hit overnight, sparking a fire that was eventually extinguished with no immediate report of a rise in radiation, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Ukrainian regulator confirmed on Friday morning that no radioactive leak was detected.

Earlier, a plant spokesperson told Ukrainian television that one of the plant's six reactors caught fire.

The statement said that staff at Europe's largest nuclear power plant were continuing to operate the reactor and supply power according to normal safety rules.

The Russian attack on the site drew international condemnation and calls to stop Moscow's military activity in the area.

"No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror."

US President Joe Biden spoke to Zelensky about the fire at the nuclear power plant, according to a White House statement.

Ukraine is home to 15 reactors at four nuclear power sites that altogether generate about half of the country's electricity.