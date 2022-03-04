Report: Zelensky survived 3 assassination attempts in past week

Several groups are in the vicinity of Kyiv with the mission of bringing down the Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week, British daily newspaper The Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper says mercenaries from the Wagner group, a security firm controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chechen special forces were sent to kill the Ukrainian leader.

According to The Times, Ukraine was informed of these plans by members of the Russian Federal Security Service who are opposed to the war.

The British magazine also reports that the Wagner group suffered losses during its assassination attempts.

A source close to the group also felt that it was "strange" to see how well informed Zelensky's security team was.

The Times had already reported that more than 400 Russian mercenaries from the Wagner force had arrived in Ukraine from Africa five weeks ago with the mission of killing the Ukrainian president.

Chechen assassins were also "eliminated" on the outskirts of Kyiv in one of the attempts on Saturday, the newspaper said.