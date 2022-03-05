LIVEBLOG: Day 10 of Russia's assault on Ukraine

US, Russia set up 'deconfliction line' as NATO rejects Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones

NATO rejected Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones on Friday, saying that while increasing its support, stepping in directly would lead to a broader, more brutal European war.

The same day, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said that Russian forces seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant as Moscow continues its assault on Kyiv.

In Moscow, Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook was blocked in response to what Russia's communications regulator said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.

As the war rages on, the United States and Russian armed forces set up a direct "deconfliction" phone line to reduce the risks of "miscalculation."

Looking forward, the United Nations Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting on Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine, with the 15 members discussing a possible draft resolution. - AFP

March 05, 2022