LIVEBLOG: Day 10 of Russia's assault on Ukraine
US, Russia set up 'deconfliction line' as NATO rejects Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones
NATO rejected Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones on Friday, saying that while increasing its support, stepping in directly would lead to a broader, more brutal European war.
The same day, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said that Russian forces seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant as Moscow continues its assault on Kyiv.
In Moscow, Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook was blocked in response to what Russia's communications regulator said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.
As the war rages on, the United States and Russian armed forces set up a direct "deconfliction" phone line to reduce the risks of "miscalculation."
Looking forward, the United Nations Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting on Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine, with the 15 members discussing a possible draft resolution. - AFP
March 05, 2022
Elon Musk's Starlink told to block Russian news sources
Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces
Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.
Located on the Sea of Azov, the city of 450,000 people has been bombarded by shellings and cut off without water or electricity.
"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Vadim Boychenko.
"Our priority is the establishment of a ceasefire so that we can restore vital infrastructure and set up a humanitarian corridor to bring food and medicine into the city." - AFP
Massive pro-Ukraine rally in Georgia on Friday
UN Security Council to meet Monday on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats said Friday.
After this public session, the 15 members of the council will confer behind closed doors to discuss a possible draft resolution, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.