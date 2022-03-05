Mariupol ‘blockaded’ by Russian forces, ceasefire declared

'... the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians'

Russia's defense ministry announced a ceasefire Saturday to allow residents of two besieged cities, including the strategic port city of Mariupol, to evacuate.

"Today… the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," it said.

The announcement comes after Mariupol's mayor Vadim Boychenko said Saturday that the city was under "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks.

While laying siege to Mariupol for days, Russian forces cut the city’s electricity, food, water, heating, and transportation.

"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Boychenko.

He called for a ceasefire and a humanitarian corridor for food and medicine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499826278056304644 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Since President Vladimir Putin’s army invaded the eastern European country on February 24, Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities, killed hundreds of civilians, and assaulted Europe's largest atomic power plant.

Moscow has seized two key cities in its 10-day-long invasion, Berdiansk and Kherson on Ukraine's southern Black Sea coast.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499986573647044609 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

But capturing Mariupol, a city of about 450,000 people on the Azov Sea, would represent a bigger prize for Russian forces as it would deal a severe blow to Ukraine's maritime access and connect troops coming from annexed Crimea and the Donbas.

As Russia bombed cities across the country, the Ukrainian military said on Facebook that Moscow's main focus was to encircle Kyiv.

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky is set to appeal to Washington for more assistance later on Saturday.

He will address the US Senate as some lawmakers urged President Joe Biden to take tougher measures, including banning Russia's oil imports.