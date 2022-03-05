Russia accuses Ukrainian 'nationalists' of thwarting humanitarian corridors

The remarks contrast starkly with comments from Ukrainian officials

Russia's defense ministry said no one made use of two humanitarian corridors set up near Ukraine's cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday and accused Ukrainian "nationalists" of preventing civilians from leaving, RIA news agency reported.

In remarks that contrasted starkly with comments from Ukrainian officials, the ministry said that the Russian forces had come under fire after it had set up the humanitarian corridors during a partial ceasefire.

The besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol resisted Moscow-backed rebels during a 2014 conflict, but the Azov sea port has for days been without electricity, food and water in the dead of winter and people began gathering for the evacuation.

However city officials called a delay in the evacuation, saying: "The Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both Mariupol itself and its environs, and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed."

Negotiations were underway "to establish a ceasefire and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor", Mariupol authorities added.

An evacuation had been seen as a prelude to a final assault that, if successful, would see the Russian army push north from occupied Crimea and link up with their forces from the east and take control of Ukraine's coast on the Azov sea.

After Russia's defense ministry declared the ceasefire -- to open a humanitarian corridor out the war's fiercest battles -- officials said the city's 450,000-strong population could begin to leave by bus and private cars.

"This is not an easy decision, but... Mariupol is not its streets or houses. Mariupol is its population, it is you and me," said mayor Vadim Boychenko.