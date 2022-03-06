LIVEBLOG: Ukraine war refugees near 1.5m as ceasefire talks falter
Refugee numbers swell as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into day 11
The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine continues to swell as Russia's incursion of neighboring Ukraine enters day 11.
Attempts between Moscow and Kyiv to broker a ceasefire have faltered thus far - although Ukraine's team of envoys expects a third round of negotiations to commence on Monday, Russia was vague on committing to the prospect.
Israel is seeking a role in mediating between the two states, and on Saturday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the conflict.
Sanctions against Moscow continue to mount around the world - with pledges to send additional arms to Kyiv also on the rise.
Demonstrations against Russian forces are also being staged in the key Ukrainian port city of Kherson, which is currently being occupied by Moscow's troops.
March 06, 2022
Blinken in Moldova amid Ukraine refugee crush
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Moldova Saturday to show US support as it faces a surge of refugees from Ukraine and fears it too could come under threat from Moscow.
Blinken is expected to provide reassurances for the small country, which has been fractured by a pro-Moscow breakaway region, Transnistria, on Ukraine's western border. Some analysts believe that territory could be used as a staging point in the Russian military's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Zelensky speaks with US President Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he spoke by phone with his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss financial support and sanctions against Russia as his country faces an intensifying onslaught.
"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS," Zelensky tweeted. "The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia."
In a readout on the half-hour call, the White House said Biden had emphasized steps his administration and allies have taken "to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine".
He also highlighted efforts by private companies, such as payment giants Visa and MasterCard, to freeze out Moscow by suspending operations in the wake of the February 24 invasion. - AFP
Payoneer, Paypal, and Adobe suspend Russia operations over war
i24NEWS breaks down Lebanon's divided positions on Ukraine war
Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia
Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
"Noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment," Mastercard said it had "decided to suspend our network services in Russia."
Visa, for its part, said that "effective immediately" it would "work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days."
US President Joe Biden "welcomed the decision" during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in which the two discussed US, ally and private industry actions to deter Russia from aggression, according to a White House readout. - AFP