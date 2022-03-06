LIVEBLOG: Ukraine war refugees near 1.5m as ceasefire talks falter

Refugee numbers swell as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into day 11

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine continues to swell as Russia's incursion of neighboring Ukraine enters day 11.

Attempts between Moscow and Kyiv to broker a ceasefire have faltered thus far - although Ukraine's team of envoys expects a third round of negotiations to commence on Monday, Russia was vague on committing to the prospect.

Israel is seeking a role in mediating between the two states, and on Saturday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the conflict.

Sanctions against Moscow continue to mount around the world - with pledges to send additional arms to Kyiv also on the rise.

Demonstrations against Russian forces are also being staged in the key Ukrainian port city of Kherson, which is currently being occupied by Moscow's troops.