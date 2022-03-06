WHO condemns attacks on Ukraine’s health facilities

'WHO strongly condemns these attacks that caused 6 deaths and 11 injuries'

The World Health Organization announced on Sunday that a number of attacks in Ukraine targeted the country’s healthcare facilities, and the agency condemned the strikes as violations of international law.

“Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on his official Twitter account, alongside a link to the organization’s database for healthcare attacks.

Since the end of February, the WHO was able to confirm four strikes on healthcare centers in Ukraine as attacks, alongside two more reports with a certainty level of “Possible,” according to data published on the organization’s Surveillance System for Attacks (SSA) on healthcare.

“WHO strongly condemns these attacks that caused 6 deaths and 11 injuries,” the organization said on Twitter, adding that more reports are being verified.

“Health facilities, staff and patients are not a target,” it continued.

The attacks included in the WHO database range in severity from violence with individual weapons - like knives, guns, and improvised explosive devices - to violence with heavy weapons like firearms, tanks, and missiles.

The organization is currently working alongside its partners to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, with Ghebreyesus calling for the aid’s safe passage.