Blinken says US 'working actively' on Ukraine jet deal

'We are working on seeing what we and allies and partners can deliver'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States was "working actively" on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets.

"Can't speak to a timeline but I can just say we're looking at it very, very actively," he told reporters during a visit to Moldova.

Blinken said the US was "in very active conversation with Ukrainian officials... to get an up-to-the-minute assessment of their needs."

"As we get that assessment, we are working on seeing what we and allies and partners can deliver" to bolster Kyiv's defenses against the Russian invasion, he said.

"We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes."

Multiple US news outlets reported Saturday that US officials told them of the possible deal, in which Poland would send Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine in return for American F-16 fighter jets.

"We are working with the Poles on this issue and consulting with the rest of our NATO allies," a White House official was quoted as saying in reports by the Wall Street Journal and NBC.

Kyiv urged the West to boost military assistance to the besieged country, including warplanes, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pleading for Eastern European neighbors to provide Russian-made planes that his pilots are trained to fly.