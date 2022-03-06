Foreign veterans join Ukraine fight in droves despite warnings

'Very dangerous, plenty of volunteers already, and other ways to help'

Thousands of hopefuls from around the world, including a number of veterans, are signing up to join Ukraine’s foreign legion despite warnings from government officials both at home and abroad.

Many veterans signing up, like UK national George, feel compelled to fight for Ukraine to oppose further incursions by Moscow.

“If Russia takes over Ukraine, where's their next stop? Are they gonna come knocking on our doors next?” George asked Business Insider.

“It has to be stopped."

However, government officials are warning their citizens not to sign up, citing the dangers they could face in the country.

Johnny Mercer, a United Kingdom parliamentarian and ex-British Army officer, suggested many Afghanistan veterans are driven to enlist due to the “moral injury” they feel following last August's US-led withdrawal from the country, and warned hopefuls against joining Ukraine’s foreign legion.

"Very dangerous, plenty of volunteers already, and other ways to help,” he urged on Twitter.

Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also cautioned would-be enlistees that they will be considered mercenaries and will not be protected under international humanitarian laws for prisoners of war should they be captured by Moscow’s troops.

“At best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals,” the official said, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

“We are urging all foreign citizens who may have plans to go and fight for Kiev’s nationalist regime to think a dozen times before getting on the way.”