Ukraine is Europe's 'fastest growing refugee' crisis since WWII

Number of people fleeing Russian invasion tops 1.5 million

The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, the United Nations said on Sunday.

"More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in 10 days," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500395166624010249 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The UN described the outflow as "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II." On Saturday it had reported that nearly 1.37 million refugees had fled.

A million refugees had fled Ukraine in the first seven days of the conflict. For comparison, it took at least 3 months for that number of refugees to leave Syria during the fastest rate of people exiting the country in 2013 due to the civil war.

Syria remains the world's largest refugee crisis, with nearly 5.7 million refugees since war broke out there in 2011, according to the UN.

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also expressed grave concern at the worsening humanitarian situation.

"@WHO has confirmed several attacks on health care in #Ukraine, causing multiple deaths and injuries. Additional reports are being investigated," Tedros tweeted.

"Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law."

The WHO said on Sunday it had deployed staff to Moldova, Poland and Romania "to scale up (the) response capacities of its country offices, including operations, engagement with partners and support to the (Ukrainian) government for the health response."