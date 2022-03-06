Monitor: Over 1,100 anti-war protesters detained in Russia

Sunday’s count brings the total number of demonstrators detained to 9,472 since February 24

More than 1,100 people in cities across Russia were detained at protests Sunday against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, a protest monitor said, more than one week after the assault began.

The OVD-Info group said that by around 2:20 pm Moscow time Sunday, 1,103 people were detained across 35 cities after participating in anti-war rallies.

Sunday’s count brings the total number of demonstrators detained to 9,472 since February 24, when President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine to carry out a "special operation."

Russia is embarking on a large-scale censorship and revisionism campaign in order to stifle public unrest over the war in Ukraine as protests continue across the country.

Schools in Russia are now required to teach special social studies classes which reframe the Ukraine war as a “special peacekeeping operation” with a Kremlin-friendly retelling of the events there.

Additionally, students' families are being provided with letters that urge parents to supervise their children’s social media activities should they be coerced into “unsafe” anti-war protests.

The notice warns that the anti-war movement could also expose young social media users to “suicide flash mobs, detailed instructions on gender reassignment, and promotion of same-sex relationships,” according to Al Jazeera.