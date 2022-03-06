Israel to build refugee centers on Ukraine borders

'This is the least we can do as human beings for the sake of other human beings'

Israel is stepping up its efforts of assistance for Ukrainian refugees uprooted by Russia’s invasion, including the construction of aid centers on Ukraine’s western borders and other types of support.

MASHAV, Israel’s development and aid agency, and the health ministry were told by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to focus on the four main areas of humanitarian aid, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

One initiative is building a refugee aid center to serve any Ukrainian that escaped the war, with an emphasis on providing them with winter clothing.

A field hospital will also soon be built in Lviv by Israel’s Health Ministry, Sheba Medical Center, and the Clalit HMO.

The hospital will include an emergency room, maternity and pediatric wards, and telemedicine functions for specialists to provide virtual medical care from Israel.

“This is an expression of solidarity, and of our standing alongside the Ukrainian people in their most difficult hours in the fact of a brutal Russian invasion,” Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said, The Post reported.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a huge humanitarian catastrophe… This is the least we can do as human beings for the sake of other human beings,” he added.

“Just as we want others to come to our aid in times of distress, we too have a moral obligation to do so for other people and countries.”

The new support efforts are in addition to the 100 tons of aid that Israel sent last week.

Schneider Children’s Medical Center for Israel also announced they would send a medical team to Ukraine's borders to help children who are evacuating, The Post reported.

Almost 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24.