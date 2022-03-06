Ukraine official: Russian assault halts evacuations for second time

'The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege,' Maripuol's mayor says

Evacuation plans for civilians in a Ukrainian port city on Sunday failed for the second time, a Ukrainian official said, as the number of refugees swells due to ongoing violence.

Residents of Mariupol were expected to leave during the 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier in the day, according to The Associated Press. Interior Minister advisor Anton Gerashchenko said the evacuations came to a halt because of ongoing assault by Russian troops.

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,“ Gerashchenko said on Telegram, AP reported.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents gathered for safe passage out of the city when the shelling began.

“The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege,” Boychenko told Ukrainian TV.

Planned evacuations in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday failed after Russia violated the ceasefire agreement, as fighting continues in and around both cities.

The war in Ukraine is now in its 11th day, causing 1.5 million people to flee the country. The UN described the outflow as "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

Presidents from several countries, including Turkey and France, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to negotiate to end the war.