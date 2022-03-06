US: 'Very credible reports' of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine

'We've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians which would constitute a war crime'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the US saw "very credible reports" of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine as the Russian invasion reached its 11th day.

He added that Washington documented these reports to support appropriate organizations in potential war crime investigations.

"We've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians which would constitute a war crime," Blinken told CNN's "State of the Union" show. "We've seen very credible reports about the use of certain weapons," he said, Reuters reported.

"What we're doing right now is documenting all of this, putting this all together, looking at it and making sure that as people and the appropriate organizations and institutions investigate whether war crimes have been or are being committed that we can support whatever they are doing," Blinken added.

On Friday, the US embassy in Ukraine tweeted that attacking a nuclear plant is a war crime shortly after Russian forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

The State Department sent a message to all US embassies in Europe telling them not to retweet the Kyiv embassy's tweet calling the attack a war crime, according to CNN, saying it reviewed the message.

Blinken did not address the embassy's tweet, and State Department declined to comment on whether the tweet reflects the US government's position on the issue.