Ukraine: Drone enthusiasts volunteer to repel Russian forces

'In Ukraine, no one remains indifferent. Everyone does what they can'

As Moscow presses into the second week of its invasion of Kyiv, some drone enthusiasts in Ukraine formed a volunteer drone force to fight Russian forces.

“Kyiv needs you and your drone at this moment of fury!” read a Facebook post from Ukraine’s military last week.

Ukrainian citizens are being called on by the military to donate hobby drones to the armed forces or to even volunteer as experienced pilots to fly them, Ynetnews reported.

“Why are we doing this? We have no other choice. This is our land, our home,” said Denys Sushko, head of operations at Kyiv-based industrial drone technology company DroneUA.

Before the war, DroneUA would provide drone services to farmers and energy companies.

“We try to use absolutely everything that can help protect our country and drones are a great tool for getting real-time data,” Sushko told AP News.

“In Ukraine, no one remains indifferent. Everyone does what they can.”

While off-the-shelf consumer drones are no match against Russian combat power, they can serve as efficient reconnaissance tools.

Ukrainians are using aerial cameras - some with night vision and heat sensors - to track Russian convoys and then relay the images and GPS locations to troops, Ynetnews reported.

They can also be used to assist search-and-rescue operations.

There is risk involved, though: The leading provider of consumer drones in Ukraine, China-based DJI, also provides a tool that can easily pinpoint a drone operator, making some volunteers uneasy.

DJI declined to discuss specifics about its approach to the war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone experts said they are teaching operators how to protect their whereabouts, and Sushko hinted at efforts of trying to get more small drones transported into Ukraine.