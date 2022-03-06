UkraineTakeShelter: Matching Ukrainian refugees with hosts

'I felt like I could do something more... it's Airbnb on steroids'

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to force millions of people to flee and seek refuge, a pair of American-Jewish college students are making it easier for those uprooted to find shelter.

The number of people fleeing Moscow’s assault on Kyiv topped 1.5 million on Sunday, making it Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

This phenomenon is posing a sharp challenge to governments and philanthropic groups to provide sufficient housing for refugees.

In an effort to ease the strains, Harvard students Avi Schiffman and Marco Burstein recently launched the website UkraineTakeShelter.com, which matches and links refugees with hosts who are willing to take them in.

“I saw that there were so many refugees leaving and going to places like Poland and Hungary, but I felt like the way these refugees were being matched to hosts was really inefficient and wouldn’t scale when there are millions of refugees,” Schiffman explained to i24NEWS.

“I felt like I could do something more.”

People willing to take in refugees can go to the website and sign up as a ‘host’ to create a listing.

Hosts can then choose among labels including if they can provide transportation, first aid, legal assistance, and other information such as how many people can be accommodated for or if pets are allowed.

“It’s Airbnb on steroids,” Schiffman said.

Once the information is auto-translated and published to the website, a refugee and search for the city they are seeking asylum in and will be shown all of the available listings.

“We’ve had thousands of visitors on the website,” Burstein told i24NEWS.

“We have about 600 listings available right now, and it feels like it doubles every day. We’ve been blown away by the response.”