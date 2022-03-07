Russian tactics in Ukraine falling short, but maybe not for long

'What we’re seeing now… much more brutal tactics, which is actually how the Russian way of warfare is'

Analysts suggest Russia has not been playing to its strengths during its invasion of Ukraine, something that could soon change.

Russia’s military is consistently ranked second only to the United States, but despite that superpower status, Russia struggled early on to make swift gains in Ukraine, possibly necessitating a shift in tactics.

“The Russian war machine has misfired. This is a very poorly planned… poorly executed operation,” Ed Arnold of the Royal United Services Institute think tank told Reuters.

Russian military doctrine is built around armored ground warfare and blitzkrieg tactics - quickly capture territory with tanks and then hold it with anti-air systems.

But Russia’s most powerful weapons - air superiority - have not taken to the battlefield, despite having 10 times more the number of armored vehicles and aircraft than Ukraine.

When Kyiv was not captured in its first push, Russia was forced to switch to a long war of attrition, a strategy that is proving more effective.

If Ukraine’s air defense systems are taken out, Russia could quickly mobilize throughout the country.

“What we’re seeing now… is a regrouping, much more brutal tactics, which is actually how the Russian way of warfare is,” said Arnold.

“Kyiv is effectively cut-off and surrounded. The convoy thus far has not been targeted by Ukrainian forces, which tells us their air forces are heavily depleted.”

But as of now, Russia has not pulled out the worst of its arsenal, such as mass-leveling power stations, water reservoirs, and other critical infrastructure as seen with its involvement in Syria’s civil war.