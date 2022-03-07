Russia opens ‘humanitarian corridors’ leading to Belarus, Russia

'They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine'

Russia announced new “humanitarian corridors” on Monday for Ukrainians to safely escape its bombardment - to its ally Belarus and to Russia itself.

The announcement - drawing stark condemnation from Kyiv as “completely immoral” - came after two days of failed ceasefires to allow civilians to leave the besieged city of Mariupol.

About 200,000 people in the southeastern city are trapped without food or water, under a relentless Russian assault, and unable to evacuate their wounded.

The new “corridors” opened at 10 a.m. Moscow time from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and eastern cities Kharkiv, Sumy, and Mariupol, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Kyiv residents would be led to Belarus and those in Kharkiv would be granted access only to Russia.

The defense ministry added that it would mount an airlift to take Ukrainians from Kyiv to Russia.

"Attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilized world... are useless this time," the ministry said.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to “use people’s suffering to create” a certain image.

"They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine," the spokesperson told Reuters.

"This is one of the problems that is causing the humanitarian corridors to break down. They seem to agree to them, but… want to supply humanitarian aid for a picture on TV.”

Credible reports have surfaced of deliberate attacks on civilians, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The official United Nations civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine is 364, a number that most likely represents a fraction of the true toll.