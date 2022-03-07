Russia absent at UN court hearings on ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

'They are not here in this court of law: they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war'

Proceedings began Monday at the senior United Nations court on Russia’s allegations of a “genocide” in Ukraine’s separatists regions, with Moscow’s officials noticeably absent.

In February, Kyiv filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to address Moscow’s claims of genocide being committed in the breakaway territories of Luhansk and Donetsk, which a number of experts call groundless.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500764400801746944 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kyiv argues that Moscow leveraged this narrative in order to invade and occupy these rebel areas and justify its incursion further into Ukraine.

“The fact that Russia's seats are empty speaks loudly,” Ukraine’s representative Anton Korynevych announced.

“They are not here in this court of law: they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war against my country,” the official said, and called on Russia to “lay down your arms and put forward your evidence.”

Ukraine urged the top UN court to demand Russia “immediately suspend the military operations” that “have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide” in the eastern territories which compose the Donbas, according to ABC News.

The ICJ expressed regret on Moscow's absence at the proceedings.

The hearings will focus on the interpretation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide - a 1948 treaty to which both Russia and Ukraine are signatories.