WHO confirms additional attacks on Ukraine health care

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Monday seven attacks on health care infrastructure in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, up from four the previous day.

"As of 7 March, nine verified incidents of attacks on health care in Ukraine have been published on the Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA), seven with "Confirmed" certainty level, and two with "possible" certainty level," a WHO official said in an email to Reuters, referring to its database.

That was up from four confirmed attacks on the WHO website the previous day.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter on Sunday that "several" attacks had occurred; however, he did not provide details. He did add that attacks such as those are a violation of international humanitarian law.

The WHO official did not provide information on the perpetrators since its surveillance system has no mandate to collect data on them.

The database shows that six of the seven confirmed attacks involved heavy weaponry - one involved individual weapons such as grenades or improvised explosive devices on an ambulance on February 26.

The confirmed attacks together caused six deaths and 12 injuries.

"They (health facilities) are protected by the international humanitarian law, but it is still happening again," Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told journalists on Monday, according to Reuters.

"This is very sad."