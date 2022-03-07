Anchor calls media crackdown Russia’s ‘most terrible moment’

'You never know who’s going to be the next victim of these people'

News anchor Ekaterina Kotrikadze, from the independent Russian TV Rain channel, spoke with i24NEWS on the Kremlin’s censorship efforts, amid what she called “the most terrible moment in the history of Russia.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Friday limiting the ability for news agencies to report on the conflict in Ukraine - threatening prison sentences for those covering the topic with positions not approved by the Kremlin.

“If you work as a journalist in Russia, if you try to get different sources of information, if you try to quote Volodymyr Zelensky for example… It means that you may face 15 years in jail,” Kotrikadze told i24NEWS.

She said that a lot of her colleagues left the country, and that she remains in contact with them, but a number of family members and friends remain in Russia.

“Everything that they think about is: how to breathe, and how to go through this terrible period of time. We have never expected that the situation would be so bad,” the anchor told i24NEWS.

She called the media crackdown “the most dramatic moment in the history of (the) Russian Federation.”

“This is the most terrible moment in the history of Russia, and we are not sure about the final chapter, we don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Kotrikadze said.

The anchor added that even individuals publishing posts on social media criticizing the war could be at risk.

“You never know how this repression machine… works, you never know who’s going to be the next victim of these people, if you can call them people at all.”