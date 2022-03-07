US, European allies pledge to continue Russia pressure

The officials vow to 'continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion'

United States President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on the West’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine, and the officials pledged to continue their pressure on Russia.

Biden convened with President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson through a secure video conference meeting on Monday, according to a White House readout of the call.

“The leaders affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said.

The US and its partners in Europe are attempting to form a strong unified front against Russia - and Washington is coordinating with its regional allies on sanctions against Moscow.

However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden reached "no decision" thus far on whether the country would move to embargo oil from Russia.

The proposal could potentially batter Moscow’s economy, but harm Berlin, which is reliant on Russian gas imports.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500908164690194437 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During their call, the officials “also underscored their commitment to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”

On Monday, Washington ordered additional deployments of US troops to bolster its existing NATO forces in Europe, but the US says that the moves are only to support the organization’s defensive capabilities, not to fight Russia’s troops in Ukraine.