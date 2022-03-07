Russia announces plans for humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

'On March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation is... ready to provide humanitarian corridors'

Russia said Monday it will open humanitarian corridors the next day to allow civilians to evacuate from several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv and the port city of Mariupol, Russian news agencies reported.

"From 10:00 MSK (0700 GMT) on March 8, 2022 the Russian Federation is declaring a 'regime of silence' and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors," said a cell of the Russian defense ministry charged with humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

It listed evacuation routes from Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy - all of which have been under heavy Russian attacks in recent days.

This comes shortly after Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met for the third round of talks.

"We have achieved some small positive results concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors," Kyiv's presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted after the talks ended in Belarus.

He said "intensive" consultations continued on the main issues of securing a ceasefire in fighting in Ukraine.

During the second round of talks last week, Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. But earlier Monday, Ukraine rejected Moscow's offer of humanitarian corridors from four Ukrainian cities that would lead to Russia and Belarus.

The first round of talks was held on February 28, the fifth day of the Kremlin's offensive.