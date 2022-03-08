LIVEBLOG: World weighs possibility of ban on Russia’s oil

Minute-by-minute updates as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues

World powers are considering scaling up sanctions against Russia as its invasion of Ukraine progresses, but the possibility of a ban on Moscow’s oil and gas exports remains contentious for Washington’s partners in energy-reliant Europe.

On Monday, United States President Joe Biden convened with President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to coordinate the West’s unified front against Russia.

The war continues to exact a dire humanitarian toll on Ukraine - clashes in the country have prompted the flight of over 1.7 million refugees since the start of the invasion, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

Russia also has now deployed 100 percent of the country’s pre-staged forces from it’s border amassment prior to the invasion into Ukraine - over 150,000 troops, according to a top US defense official.

Kyiv said it reclaimed control of the town of Chuhuiv and the critical southern Mykolayiv airport on Monday, but these reports could not be immediately and independently verified, according to Reuters.

