LIVEBLOG: World weighs possibility of ban on Russia’s oil
Minute-by-minute updates as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues
World powers are considering scaling up sanctions against Russia as its invasion of Ukraine progresses, but the possibility of a ban on Moscow’s oil and gas exports remains contentious for Washington’s partners in energy-reliant Europe.
On Monday, United States President Joe Biden convened with President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to coordinate the West’s unified front against Russia.
The war continues to exact a dire humanitarian toll on Ukraine - clashes in the country have prompted the flight of over 1.7 million refugees since the start of the invasion, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
Russia also has now deployed 100 percent of the country’s pre-staged forces from it’s border amassment prior to the invasion into Ukraine - over 150,000 troops, according to a top US defense official.
Kyiv said it reclaimed control of the town of Chuhuiv and the critical southern Mykolayiv airport on Monday, but these reports could not be immediately and independently verified, according to Reuters.
March 08, 2022
Ukraine's president briefed Lithuanian counterpart on state's situation
i24NEWS report: Ukraine war's impact on children in foster care
US envoys held energy talks with Venezuela's Maduro
The White House said Monday that a US delegation held weekend talks in Venezuela with the government of President Nicolas Maduro that included a discussion of energy supplies - as Washington looks for ways to reduce its imports of Russian oil.
Venezuela's opposition also said it met with the high-level US delegation, whose trip to Caracas - reported by multiple US media - came as Washington seeks to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Maduro, with whose regime the United States broke off relations in 2019, has been among the few international figures to assure Russian President Vladimir Putin of his "strong support" in the wake of the invasion. - AFP