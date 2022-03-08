President Putin denies sending draftees to fight in Ukraine

A number of families are reporting that drafted relatives are being sent illegally to fight in Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin denied on Tuesday that Moscow was sending its draftees to the front lines in Ukraine, and said that no additional reservists would be called up to fight.

“I emphasize that conscript soldiers are not participating in hostilities and will not participate in them,” the president said in a televised speech marking International Women’s Day.

“There will be no additional call-up of reservists,” he added.

Although Russia’s laws prohibit sending conscripts directly into combat operations without first signing a career contract, a number of families are reporting that their drafted relatives are being sent to fight in Ukraine.

The Russian organization Committee of Soldiers' Mothers received concerned phone calls starting in February from parents of conscripts, who said that their drafted children were coerced into being deployed to the front lines.

A number of those deployed to fight in Ukraine are reportedly forced to sign career contracts under duress, or are signed up without their knowledge, according to Haaretz.

“Mothers are telling us that their sons have been calling them and saying they’re being forced to sign contracts,” organization director Olga Larkina told independent Latvia-based Russian outlet Meduza.

“The parents who have gotten in touch have told us their sons were just taken by military officers, stamped, and that’s it - now they’re contract soldiers,” she added.