UNHCR: 2 million refugees flee Ukraine

The number of refugees that fled Ukraine reached 2 million on Tuesday, the United Nations announced, 13 days after the start of the invasion.

Since February 24, 2,011,312 people fled the war-ravaged country into neighboring states, with Poland alone taking in 1.2 million, the UN refugee agency said.

“Today the outflow of refugees from Ukraine reaches two million people. Two million,” Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, wrote on Twitter.

This is the fastest exodus of refugees anywhere in Europe since World War II.

Earlier Tuesday, Grandi told reporters in Oslo, "I do think that we will pass the two million mark today or maybe at the latest tomorrow. So, it doesn't stop."

On Monday, the UNHCR put the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine at more than 1.7 million.

Grandi made his remarks at a press conference, after visiting Moldova, Poland and Romania, all of which received refugees pouring across the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

He praised the "exemplary" welcome provided by these three countries, adding they seemed to be "coping" with the "natural spontaneous distribution."

Grandi stressed that the first waves of refugees were those with "some resources."

"Many come by car, and especially they have connections. They can go where they have family, friends, communities," the commissioner said.

Increasingly as the war goes on, this will not be the case.