International sanctions batter Russian aviation industry

'Russia will (have) an aviation industry no better than North Korea’s'

Russian airlines have been banned from European, American and Canadian airspace following the country's invasion of Ukraine, leaving it with aircraft it cannot use.

Even flights to countries that maintain good relationships with Russia such as China are in doubt, according to aviation analysts.

“Russia will be the world’s largest country with a developed economy and an aviation industry no better than North Korea’s,” Richard Aboulafia, managing director of Michigan-based AeroDynamic Advisory, said to Al Jazeera.

“Aviation sanctions are easy to enforce,” said Aboulafia. “Airlines can’t fly. They will have to completely redo their aircraft plans, which at the moment, are built on Western technology.”

Russian airlines rely heavily on the global aircraft leasing industry to modernize their fleets with the latest Airbus and Boeing planes. Following the invasion, Boeing shut a design center operation in Moscow and temporarily closed offices in Kyiv.

Russian airlines have 62 planes on order with Airbus and Boeing, according to aviation consulting firm IBA, and those deliveries will be barred, according to Reuters.

The European Union gave leasing companies until March 28 to wind up current rental contracts in Russia.

Several leasing firms confirmed that they wrote to their Russian customers, asking them to return their aircraft, Al Jazeera reported.

Only 136 Russian-made jets are operating with Russian airlines, according to data from aviation analytics company Cirium.