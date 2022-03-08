Energy giant Shell announces withdrawal from Russia

Shell notes that profits from the company's 'remaining amounts of Russian oil' will go to Ukrainian relief

Energy giant Shell said Tuesday it would withdraw from its involvement in Russian gas and oil, including an immediate stop to purchases of crude from the country.

The company also said it would shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel — despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking — was not the right one and we are sorry,” CEO Ben van Beurden said, according to The Associated Press.

He noted that profits from the company's “limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil” would go to a fund for relief efforts for Ukrainians.

This comes days after Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba lambasted Shell for continuing to buy Russian oil.

“One question to Shell: doesn’t Russian oil smell (like) Ukrainian blood for you?” Kuleba said on Twitter. “I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia.”

Ukraine and its supporters call on countries globally to stop buying Russian oil to restrict Putin's military funding, however, it will affect consumers.

Prices for oil are surging, going from $90 a barrel to over $120 in a month, AP reported.