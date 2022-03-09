US ban on Russian oil leaves Biden searching for way to lower rising prices

Leaders from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates declined to speak on the phone with US President Joe Biden about reducing oil prices, The Wall Street Journal said Wednesday, citing US officials.

“There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen,” one unnamed official said. “It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil].”

The officials said the Gulf countries will not lower oil prices without US support against the Houthis, the Iran-backed Shiite rebels in Yemen.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, allies in the coalition backing the internationally recognized Yemeni government fighting the Houthis, are frustrated over the lack of US support for the war in Yemen, the report said.

This comes as Biden casts a wide net to procure oil from major oil producing countries amid increasing sanctions against Russia, most recently the US ban on Russian oil imports.

While the move may do little to stop the Russian advance in Ukraine, companies such as McDonald's and Coca-Cola decided to pull out of the Russian market, further isolating the country.

Venezuela, another major oil producer, released two Americans after talks with the US Wednesday, possibly preceding an easing of sanctions so Venezuelan oil can replace Russian oil and balance international markets.