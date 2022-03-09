LIVEBLOG: Over 2 million refugees continue to flee Ukraine since start of war
Fighting continues in Ukraine as Russia's invasion enters day 14
Conflict continues to rage on in Ukraine with a devastating humanitarian toll - over 2 million refugees have fled the country since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.
On Tuesday, after a series of failed attempts to implement humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, civilians were permitted to flee the city of Sumy - though Kyiv charges that Moscow is attacking another evacuation route from Mariupol in the nation’s south.
National Defence Control Centre head Mikhail Mizintsev said Tuesday that Russia’s troops would “observe a regime of silence” starting at 10 AM Moscow time on Wednesday to allow civilians to evacuate from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, according to the TASS news agency.
As fighting progresses, world powers continue to apply pressure through sanctions - the United States dealt a major blow to Russia’s economy on Tuesday with a ban on Moscow’s oil imports, driving additional hikes in the price of crude around the world.
The European Union also released plans to reduce its dependence on Russia’s gas imports this year by two thirds.
March 09, 2022
Russia: Humanitarian corridors pause set for 10 AM Moscow time
IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN's atomic watchdog, the agency said Tuesday, as it voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.
On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and seized the defunct plant, site of a 1986 disaster that killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe.
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost," the agency said in a statement.
"The Agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon," it said. - AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks on assistance to Ukraine
