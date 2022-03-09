LIVEBLOG: Over 2 million refugees continue to flee Ukraine since start of war

Fighting continues in Ukraine as Russia's invasion enters day 14

Conflict continues to rage on in Ukraine with a devastating humanitarian toll - over 2 million refugees have fled the country since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

On Tuesday, after a series of failed attempts to implement humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, civilians were permitted to flee the city of Sumy - though Kyiv charges that Moscow is attacking another evacuation route from Mariupol in the nation’s south.

National Defence Control Centre head Mikhail Mizintsev said Tuesday that Russia’s troops would “observe a regime of silence” starting at 10 AM Moscow time on Wednesday to allow civilians to evacuate from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, according to the TASS news agency.

As fighting progresses, world powers continue to apply pressure through sanctions - the United States dealt a major blow to Russia’s economy on Tuesday with a ban on Moscow’s oil imports, driving additional hikes in the price of crude around the world.

The European Union also released plans to reduce its dependence on Russia’s gas imports this year by two thirds.