UN nuclear watchdog concerned for staff at Chernobyl site

The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it lost contact with Chernobyl’s remote data transmissions and expressed concern for the staff working at the site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release that employees at the plant have been stuck on shift at the site since Russia’s military entered the area - “in effect living there for the past 13 days.”

Although the staff are able to access food and water, Ukraine’s nuclear regulator warned the IAEA that their situation is deteriorating.

The regulator urged the nuclear watchdog to coordinate a proposal which would allow the personnel stranded at the facility to be rotated out in order to rest and work in normal shifts for the sake of safety.

“I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the (Chernobyl) nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said.

“I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there.”

Grossi added that the IAEA’s contact with remote data transmissions from safeguards monitoring systems at the Chernobyl site were lost, and that the agency is looking into the status of systems at other locations in Ukraine.