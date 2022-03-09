Don't let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators

UN investigators hope that Russia's disregard for civilians in Syria is not repeated in Ukraine

United Nations investigators on Wednesday urged world leaders to do everything they could to avoid Ukraine becoming another Syria, a country "destroyed" by 11 years of conflict.

Russian forces have been involved in the Syrian civil war since 2015 and the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said it hoped the disregard for civilian casualties would not be repeated in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Rather than winding down, the investigators said the war in Syria was heating up again and warned that its participants may take advantage of world attention turning away towards Ukraine.

Commission chair Paulo Pinheiro spoke of the millions of people displaced, the more than 100,000 people missing or forcibly disappeared, the poverty rate at an unprecedented 90 percent, human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

"We can only hope that world leaders are doing everything now that they can to avoid a similar fate for Ukraine," he told reporters.

Syrian and Russian forces "operating side by side have continued to indiscriminately bomb densely populated areas in the northwest," he said.

"Civilians have also been attacked with sophisticated precision-guided weapons and airstrikes — including in strikes where Russian fixed-wing aircraft were identified flying over targeted areas."

Pinheiro also said Russia and Syria were insisting on humanitarian aid being delivered from Damascus rather than across the border, but "their attacks in the northwest occur along the very road where such humanitarian aid would travel."

He added: "We are seeing since 2015 similar practices by the Russian Federation in the conflict that we are seeing in another country today."

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria was mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and record all violations of international law since March 2011 in the country.