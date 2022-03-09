i24NEWS speaks to former Ukrainian prime minister

'Ukraine is in the heart of the fire,' says the former prime minister

Two weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the former prime minister of the crisis-afflicted country sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the ongoing war.

"Ukraine is in the heart of the fire," said Yulia Tymoshenko, who served as prime minister from February to September 2005 and from December 2007 to March 2010.

"It is impossible to describe in words, as of today 52 children have been killed here, who had done no wrong to anyone. The whole country is in a state of emergency."

She thanked the countries that support Ukraine, particularly Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his continued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You know that Ukraine and Israel have many historical moments in common," she added, noting that former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir was born in Kyiv.

She continued, "You can now understand Ukraine as no one else can," mentioning how Israel is in "a constant state of war."

When asked what can stop Putin, as she has met him several times and has known him many years, Tymoshenko stated, "Just power."

"I do not think any negotiation can stop this tragedy now. Now it is power against power," she continued.

Asked if the dialogues are helpful, and if Ukraine could accept giving up Crimea and the Donbass region, as per Putin's request, she replied, "Could Israel have given up the territories that your people consider their land? No. And we will not give up either."

"But we pray that negotiations will be successful and we thank you for the effort of your country."