Russia acknowledges conscripts were part of Ukraine operation

'Unfortunately, we have discovered several facts of the presence of conscripts,' says the defense ministry

Russia's defense ministry acknowledged Wednesday that some conscripts were taking part in the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the use of conscripts on various occasions, saying only professional soldiers and officers were sent in.

The defense ministry said that some of them were taken prisoner by the Ukrainian army since the invasion two weeks ago.

The RIA news agency said, citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, that Putin ordered military prosecutors to investigate and punish the officials responsible for disobeying his instructions to exclude conscripts from the operation.

Associations of soldiers' mothers in Russia raised concern about the number of conscripts unable to be reached at the start of the invasion, suggesting they could have been sent to fight despite a lack of adequate training.

Until now, the Kremlin and military authorities denied the use of conscripts. Russia's parliament passed a law last week imposing a prison term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military.

"Unfortunately, we have discovered several facts of the presence of conscripts in units taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine. Practically all such soldiers have been pulled out to Russia," the defense ministry said, promising to prevent such situations in the future, according to Reuters.