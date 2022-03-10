Explainer: Holodomor, the 1932-33 famine in Soviet Ukraine

Stalin's collectivist policies forced millions to starve to death in the 'breadbasket of Europe'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have both accused the other side of committing genocide — Moscow as justification for its military invasion and Kyiv in response to the attack.

Political leaders using this term to describe the current conflict can conjure painful historical memories for the Ukrainian nation of the famine of 1932 to 1933 under Soviet rule that killed millions of people.

The Holodomor ("death by hunger" in Ukrainian) is recognized as genocide by Ukraine and 15 other countries, but scholars have not reached a consensus on this classification, as the academic debate continues.

Soviet Ukraine

Ukraine was a republic of the Soviet Union from 1922 until gaining independence in 1991 with the collapse of the USSR.

However, it is important to understand the historical context of Ukrainian nationalist movements toward independence and Russian attempts to counter Ukrainian sovereignty, a tragic scenario being played out right now in the current conflict.

Ukraine declared itself independent in 1918 following the overthrow of the Russian monarchy the previous year, declaring itself the The Ukrainian People's Republic.

The Ukrainian People's Republic fought a war of independence against the invading Bolshevik Red Army for three years but ultimately lost and was forcibly incorporated into the Soviet Union as a puppet state.

Stalin's policies

Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin planted the seed for the mass famine with his decision in 1929 to collectivize agriculture.

Communist Party agitators forced peasant farmers to hand over their private lands and personal property to the state and wealthier peasants — called kulaks — were deported, along with those who resisted the forced collectivization.

“The famine of 1932-33 stemmed from later decisions made by the Stalinist government, after it became clear that the 1929 plan had not gone as well as hoped for, causing a food crisis and hunger,” Dr. Stephen Norris, professor of Russian history at Miami University in Ohio, told the History Channel.

Stalin stepped up his assault on the Ukrainian peasantry, with Soviet authorities setting impossible quotas for grain yields and sending special agents to search people's property for foodstuffs.

A decree issued in 1932 called for shooting or imprisonment for anyone, even children, caught stealing "socialist property."

The devastating results

While there is scholarly debate as to the reasons that the famine occurred, the consensus is that the results of Stalin's policies were devastating for the Ukrainian people.

Around 3.9 million Ukrainians died during the Holodomor of 1932 to 1933, according to a 2015 study by demographers from the Ukrainian Institute of Demographic and Social Studies and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

At the height of the famine in June 1933, 28,000 Ukrainians were dying per day.

The nearly 4 million deaths are equivalent to 13 percent of Ukraine's population in 1933.

While Ukrainians were starving to death in the "breadbasket of Europe," the Soviets in 1932 extracted 4.27 million tons of grain from Ukraine, which is enough to feed at least 12 million people for an entire year, according to research by the Holocaust and Genocide Studies program at the University of Minnesota.

Was it genocide?

The Russian government has acknowledged the famine, but denies it was genocide targeting the Ukrainian people.

Some scholars argue that the famine was a result of Stalin's rapid industrialization and was targeted at peasants in general and not aimed specifically at ethnic Ukrainians, as other Soviet republics suffered from massive food shortages as well.

Mark Tauger, professor of history at West Virginia University, attributes the famine partially to poor harvesting conditions in 1932, while not absolving the Stalin regime for its policy of forced industrialization and collectivization on the Soviet population.

Those who make the case that it was genocide often cite Raphael Lemkin, a Polish Jew and an expert in international criminal law who coined the term genocide.

Lemkin recognized the Holodomor as genocide in his 1953 article "Soviet Genocide in Ukraine," which he presented as a speech in New York City, calling Stalin's policies toward Ukraine “the classic example of Soviet genocide."