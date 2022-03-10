Zelensky accuses Russia of war crimes after hospital bombing

Attack is 'proof that a genocide of Ukrainians is taking place,' Zelensky says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of commiting a "war crime" after invading forces attacked a children's hospital in the port city of Mariupol Wednesday.

The attack was "proof that a genocide of Ukrainians is taking place," Zelensky said on television, confirming that 17 people were injured in the attack. Officials said it took place during a humanitarian ceasefire.

The aggression is the latest in nine days of siege on the city that local authorities say have killed at least 1,207 people.

"We have not done and would never do anything like this war crime in any of the cities of the Donetsk or Lugansk regions, or of any region, because we are people. But are you?" Zelensky asked, switching to Russian.

"What kind of a country is Russia, that it is afraid of hospitals and maternity wards and destroys them?" he asked.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova did not deny the attack during a press conference in Moscow, instead blaming "nationalist battalions" for taking up positions in the building after she said staff and patients were moved out of the hospital.

Zelensky said rescue workers were still searching for people in the rubble of the hospital.