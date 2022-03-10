Ukraine: US fears Russia could be setting stage to use chemical weapons

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warns of potential 'false flag operation'

The United States warned on Wednesday that Russia could be setting the stage for the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

The concerns were raised after the Biden administration rejected claims made this week by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with US support.

The Russian claim, not backed up by evidence, was picked up by Chinese state-run media.

"This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki posted to Twitter.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” Psaki continued.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Wednesday called the Russian claim "a bunch of marlarkey."

The US previously warned that Moscow could use a "false flag operation" to justify its invasion of Ukraine and the fresh warning comes two weeks into the conflict.

Russia has been accused of targeting civilians in cities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol. Any attack on civilians or civilian infrastructure is considered a war crime under international law.

The Russian-backed regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria has been accused of using chemical weapons during the country's civil war. According to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), chemical weapons have been used at least 17 times during the Syrian conflict.