LIVEBLOG: Russians set sights on Kyiv 2 weeks into invasion
Russian forces continuing their 'offensive operation' to encircle Ukrainian capital
The shelling of a children's hospital by Russian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol provoked outrage from Ukrainian authorities and Westerners, as the Russian army approached Kyiv on Thursday, according to the Ukrainian general staff.
The attack, which left 17 wounded, came on the eve of discussions on Thursday in Turkey between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, their first face-to-face since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine two weeks ago.
In its latest report on Wednesday, the UN estimated that 516 civilians have been killed and more than 800 injured in Ukraine since the start of the invasion, which threw more than two million refugees on the roads of exile.
The Ukrainian General Staff indicated that the Russian forces were continuing their "offensive operation" to encircle Ukraine's capital, while attacking on other fronts the cities of Izium, from Petrovske, Hrouchouvakha, Sumy, Okhtyrka, or in the regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. — AFP
March 10, 2022
Ukraine: US fears Russia could be setting stage to use chemical weapons
The United States warned on Wednesday that Russia could be setting the stage for the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.
The concerns were raised after the Biden administration rejected claims made this week by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with US support.
Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks
The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine have arrived in Turkey for face-to-face talks set for Thursday morning, officials said, in the first high-level contact between the two sides since Moscow invaded its ex-Soviet neighbor.
Officials from Kyiv and Moscow have held several rounds of discussions in Belarus, but the meeting in the southern city of Antalya represents the first time Russia has sent a minister for talks on the crisis.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had landed in Antalya for talks "on Russia ceasing its hostilities and ending its war against Ukraine," foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted Wednesday evening.
His Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov has also arrived for the talks, a Turkish official said. — AFP
