LIVEBLOG: Russians set sights on Kyiv 2 weeks into invasion

Russian forces continuing their 'offensive operation' to encircle Ukrainian capital

The shelling of a children's hospital by Russian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol provoked outrage from Ukrainian authorities and Westerners, as the Russian army approached Kyiv on Thursday, according to the Ukrainian general staff.

The attack, which left 17 wounded, came on the eve of discussions on Thursday in Turkey between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, their first face-to-face since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine two weeks ago.

In its latest report on Wednesday, the UN estimated that 516 civilians have been killed and more than 800 injured in Ukraine since the start of the invasion, which threw more than two million refugees on the roads of exile.

The Ukrainian General Staff indicated that the Russian forces were continuing their "offensive operation" to encircle Ukraine's capital, while attacking on other fronts the cities of Izium, from Petrovske, Hrouchouvakha, Sumy, Okhtyrka, or in the regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. — AFP

