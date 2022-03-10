3 killed, including child, in attack on Mariupol child hospital: officials

White House slams 'barbaric' use of force against civilians

Three people were killed, including a child, as a result of Wednesday's Russian air strike on a maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, officials said Thursday.

“Three people died, including a little girl,” the municipality said on Telegram. The previous report published the day before by the authorities reported 17 people injured.

A fourth person was killed in a raid on Thursday morning, the municipality added in a separate statement.

"Russian troops are deliberately and ruthlessly destroying the civilian population of Mariupol," accused the municipality which had reported the day before more than 1,200 local inhabitants killed in nine days of the Russian siege of the city.

International leaders and Ukraine condemned the bombing, accusing Moscow of a "barbaric" attack on the besieged city.

Ukrainian President Volodomor Zelensky shared video footage showing massive destruction at the recently refurbished hospital in the southern port city, condemning the attack as a "war crime."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501579520633102349 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky said the "direct strike by Russian troops" had left children under the wreckage.

Russia's foreign ministry did not deny the attack but accused Ukrainian "nationalist battalions" of using the hospital to set up firing positions after moving out staff and patients.

Video shared from the site by rescue workers showed a scene of complete devastation, with the wounded being evacuated, some on stretchers, past charred and burning carcasses of cars and a massive crater by the building.

Inside, debris, shattered glass and splintered wood littered corridors, administrative offices and bedrooms, with mattresses thrown from their frames.

The White House slammed the "barbaric" use of force against civilians, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack "depraved."