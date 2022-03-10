South Africa was asked to mediate Russia-Ukraine, says president

'South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role,' says Ramaphosa, the South African President

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that his country was asked to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He added that he told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that it should be settled through negotiations in a phone call.

Ramaphosa did not say who made the request or give more details on how he planned to work with the two sides.

"Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role," Ramaphosa said, referring to the emerging market group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

There were no immediate comments from Moscow or Kyiv confirming Ramaphosa's statements.

Ramaphosa said in a statement on his LinkedIn page he had talked with Putin by phone.

"I outlined our position on the conflict... as well as our belief that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation between the parties and - if need be - with the help of agencies that can help," Ramaphosa said.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has also been asked to mediate talks between the two countries, as Israel holds strong diplomatic ties with both countries.

Bennett met with Putin late last week, the first meeting Putin held with a foreign leader after the invasion.