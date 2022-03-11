LIVEBLOG: Russian troops edge closer to Kyiv
Russia continues to shell cities and hit civilian targets near Kyiv, which is now a 'fortress'
Russian shelling hit civilian targets in central Ukraine's Dnipro city on Friday, as Moscow's troops edged closer to Kyiv, where officials said the capital was being transformed into a "fortress."
"Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified," Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian military warned "the enemy is trying to eliminate the defenses of the Ukrainian forces around" regions to the west and northwest of the capital "to block Kyiv."
The UN Security Council will meet Friday after Russia said biological weapons are being developed in Ukraine, claims both Washington and Kyiv deny.
The United States said the allegations are a sign Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.
In its latest report on Wednesday, the United Nations estimated that 516 civilians have been killed and more than 800 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion, which threw more than two million refugees on the roads of exile. - AFP
March 11, 2022
Latest developments - AFP
Russia encircling Kyiv
The capital Kyiv may soon be encircled, with Russian forces moving in on areas north and west of the capital, Ukraine's military said, with four other major cities effectively besieged.
Aid convoy attacked
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said trucks carrying food and medicine to the besieged city of Mariupol - without water and power for 11 days - were attacked by Russian tanks.
The city's mayor said it is being shelled "every 30 minutes."
Hospital bombing 'staged'
The Russian army claimed the deadly bomb attack on Mariupol's children hospital was "staged" by Ukraine.
Kindergarten hit
A kindergarten and an apartment block were hit in the first airstrikes on the central city of Dnipro, with at least one person dead.
71 children killed
Ukraine said at least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded since the Russian invasion began.
100,000 evacuated in two days
Zelensky said about 100,000 people have evacuated from areas surrounding Kyiv, Sumy, and Izyum in two days.
Fighting rages for other cities
The Ukrainian military said fighting is raging for control of the northern city of Chernihiv and Kharkiv and Severodonetsk in the east.
Moscow pledges daily corridors
Moscow promised to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee, but Kyiv rejected routes leading into Russia or its ally Belarus.
UN meets on Russia bio-weapon claim
The UN Security Council will meet Friday after Russia said biological weapons are being developed in Ukraine, claims both Washington and Kyiv deny.
The US claimed the allegations are a sign Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.
US warns more sanctions possible
The US and its European allies could impose additional penalties on Moscow because "the atrocities that they're committing against civilians seem to be intensifying," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced.
US says Russia seizing assets will backfire
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said any decision by Moscow to seize assets of US or international companies "will ultimately result in more economic pain for Moscow."
2.3 million flee
The UN recorded that more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine - more than half to Poland.