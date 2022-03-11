LIVEBLOG: Russian troops edge closer to Kyiv

Russia continues to shell cities and hit civilian targets near Kyiv, which is now a 'fortress'

Russian shelling hit civilian targets in central Ukraine's Dnipro city on Friday, as Moscow's troops edged closer to Kyiv, where officials said the capital was being transformed into a "fortress."

"Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified," Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian military warned "the enemy is trying to eliminate the defenses of the Ukrainian forces around" regions to the west and northwest of the capital "to block Kyiv."

The UN Security Council will meet Friday after Russia said biological weapons are being developed in Ukraine, claims both Washington and Kyiv deny.

The United States said the allegations are a sign Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.

In its latest report on Wednesday, the United Nations estimated that 516 civilians have been killed and more than 800 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion, which threw more than two million refugees on the roads of exile. - AFP

