Russia to lose ‘most favored nation’ status

The measure is to 'continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine'

The United States, along with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union, will on Friday revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” status over its assault on Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden will declare the move at 3:15 GMT at the White House, anonymous sources close to the situation told Reuters.

The White House said Biden would announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

Stripping Russia of its “favored nation” status paves the way for the Western allies to impose tariffs on various Russian goods, which would put even more pressure on an economy already enduring tough international sanctions.

Each country must apply the change in Russia’s trading status based on its own national processes.

In the US, removing Russia’s “Permanent Normal Trade Relations” status will require an act of Congress, however, lawmakers in both houses have signaled their support, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Washington’s move to further restrict Moscow’s international footing comes as US and European officials accuse Russia of war crimes over bombarding civilian targets in Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, although previous ceasefire and corridor plans have been violated.

The war in Ukraine - which Moscow considers a “special operation” to unseat neo-Nazi leaders - is the biggest assault on a European country since World War II.