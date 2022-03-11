Ukrainian envoy to Israel speaks on Russia’s invasion of his country

'We do believe that the current war is a war of values,' Ambassador Korniychuk says

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk on Friday addressed reporters in Tel Aviv, speaking on Moscow’s invasion of his country and how else he expects Jerusalem to act against Russia and support Ukraine.

Korniychuk kicked off the press conference by accusing Russia of “shelling schools, nurseries, and hospitals,” referring to an airstrike on Wednesday of a children’s hospital in Mariupol that killed three people.

He hinted at negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials that happened on Thursday in Turkey, of which “brought no results.”

“But what kind of result can you wait for if one party threatens the other?” the official asked.

“You can hold [negotiations] assuming that the ceasefire is active and the people are not dying. Otherwise, you are speaking to terrorists who use the threat of power to achieve whatever result.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open humanitarian corridors from multiple cities, although previous ceasefire and corridor plans have been violated.

Korniychuk continued to express Ukraine’s expectations of further Israeli support.

“We want [Israel's] government to join the sanctions of their allies, including but not only the United States and the European Union,” he said.

“We need more medical support and defense equipment.”

Apart from sanctions, Korniychuk addressed the private sector of Israel.

“We do believe that the current war is a war of values,” he said, calling on “every single big Israeli company” to pull their operations out of Russia.

“It’s their moral obligation.”

Before taking questions, the ambassador extended his admiration to “the Israeli people, the volunteers, the embassy” for helping with refugee logistics, humanitarian aid, and “other important matters for the Ukrainian people.”